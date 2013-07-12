This Is What BlackBerry's Next Big-Screen Smartphone Will Look Like

BGR shared this exclusive photo of the BlackBerry A10, the company’s most-anticipated device yet.



It has 5-inch screen (the largest BlackBerry device yet), a dual-core processor, and a Super AMOLED display, though a glaring complaint is its resolution: a scant 1280 x 720, which pales in comparison to similar phones pumping out 1080p video.

This will be the successor to the current Z10 phone, the first device to run the new BlackBerry 10 operating system. BlackBerry is making a big bet that BB10 will be a hit, but so far sales have been pretty slow.

The A10 is slated to launch Fall this year. BGR has all these and many more details >

