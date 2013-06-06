BlackBerry Hasn't Given Up Yet

BlackBerry has a new flagship phone in the works called the A10, according to CNET.



This is going to be BlackBerry’s new super phone, replacing the current Z10 that launched this spring. According to CNET, Sprint is (probably) the only carrier committed to the A10 so far. Sprint is the only major carrier that doesn’t sell the Z10.

Beyond that, details are pretty scarce. The A10 will likely run an updated version of the new BlackBerry 10 operating system, but there’s no word on what kind of features it’ll include.

We’ll likely have to wait until the fall to get official word on the A10.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.