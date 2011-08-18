RIM's Cocky Move: Asking You To Drop $300 On Phone It Knows Will Be Dead In A Few Months

Today, T-Mobile announced that it would sell the first-ever 4G BlackBerry phone, the Bold 9900, on August 31.



Price tag: $300 with a two-year contract. That’s the most expensive Bold model ever.

It’s a cocky move by RIM, which knows the Bold 9900 and other new BlackBerry 7 phones will be obsolete in just a few months, once the company switches to its new QNX operating system.

That means if you shell out $300 (again — $300!) just so you can have a 4G BlackBerry, it will be outshone by a fancy dual-core phone in no time.

T-Mobile has plenty of excellent 4G phones that come at a reasonable $200 or less. To name a few: The T-Mobile G2x (free with two-year contract), Samsung Galaxy S 4G ($100 with two-year contract, and HTC Sensation 4G ($200 with two-year contract).

The current family of BlackBerry 7 phones are just a holdover until the QNX phones launch. If RIM thinks customers are willing to pay a $100 premium for those devices, it’s in for a big surprise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.