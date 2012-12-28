Another Leak Shows The New BlackBerry Phone Will Let You Video Chat Over BBM

Steve Kovach

Here’s yet another leak for RIM’s upcoming BlackBerrys running its new mobile operating system, BlackBerry 10. 

According to some leaked slides uploaded to CrackBerry’s reader forums, RIM’s next BlackBerry will have a video chat feature in BBM. You’ll also be able to share your screen with your BBM friends.

Right now, BBM lets you send text messages and make voice calls over a Wi-Fi connection, so video chatting seems like a natural fit. 

Plus, it’s a logical feature to add since the iPhone and Android phones have video chat built in.

Don’t Miss: Leaked photos of the new BlackBerry >

CrackBerry took down the slides per RIM’s request, but we snagged this one from BGR:

blackberry 10 video chat over bbm

Photo: BGR

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.