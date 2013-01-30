This Guy Somehow Thought A BlackBerry 10 Tattoo Was A Good Idea

RIM blog CrackBerry posed a straightforward question to its readers – what would you do for a BlackBerry 10 phone? The user submitting the best answer would win one.
Brian Heffren of Middleton, New York proved that he’d do quite a bit for a BlackBerry 10 device, getting the logo permanently tattooed on to his body where it will stay forever.
And it’s all on video:
