RIM Just Cleared A Big Hurdle For Its Next-Generation BlackBerry Phone

RIM CEO Thorsten Heins speaks at a BlackBerry developers conference.

Photo: AP

After months of delays, RIM is on the cusp of releasing its new smartphone operating system, BlackBerry 10. Today, the company announced it has finished the software developers kit (SDK) for BB10.



It’s an important milestone.

The SDK is what developers use to make apps for phones. If BB10 has any hope of being successful enough to turn RIM around, it’ll need the support of third-party developers to make great apps for the new operating system. No matter how good a phone is, it’s tough to convince consumers to buy if the app ecosystem isn’t there.

RIM will formally unveil the final version of BB10 and at least one new smartphone on Jan. 30, 2013.

