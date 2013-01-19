The New BlackBerry Phone Will Have Built-In Photo Filters, Just Like Instagram

Here’s your second big BlackBerry 10 leak for the day.



According to this video that The Gadget Masters posted, RIM’s new mobile operating system will have photo filters just like Instagram.

(Which is a good thing, since you’ll probably have to wait a long time for Instagram to officially arrive on BB10.)

Take a look at the video below to see the photo filters in action.

