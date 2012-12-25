LEAKED: The First Photo Of RIM's New BlackBerry Phone With Keyboard

When RIM launches its new BlackBerry 10 operating system next month, it will likely announce two phones: one with just a touchscreen and another that also has RIM’s iconic keyboard.



Today we have the first leaked photo of RIM’s upcoming BB10 phone with a keyboard, the so-called N-Series. (That’s probably not the final name.)

The photo comes to us from Crackberry, which found the phone on Chinese site CnBeta.

By the way, the touchscreen BB10 phone leaked a few days ago. You can check out hands-on photos and video of that device here >

Here’s the N-Series:

Photo: CnBeta

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.