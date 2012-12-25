LEAKED: The First Photo Of RIM's New BlackBerry Phone With Keyboard

When RIM launches its new BlackBerry 10 operating system next month, it will likely announce two phones: one with just a touchscreen and another that also has RIM’s iconic keyboard.
Today we have the first leaked photo of RIM’s upcoming BB10 phone with a keyboard, the so-called N-Series. (That’s probably not the final name.)
The photo comes to us from Crackberry, which found the phone on Chinese site CnBeta.
Here’s the N-Series:
Photo: CnBeta
