Take A Look At BlackBerry's Next Smartphone Next To The iPhone 5

Photo: Crackberry

The BlackBerry news site Crackberry received this photo of BlackBerry’s next-generation smartphone next to the iPhone 5.RIM is expected to formally announce the phone on January 30, 2013. It’ll run the company’s new mobile operating system, BlackBerry 10.



Here’s what we know about the new phone from previous leaks and Pocket-Lint.

The so-called “L-Series” will have a 4.2-inch display and be available on AT&T and/or T-Mobile. It’ll also have an 8 MP camera that records 1080p HD video.

RIM is also expected to launch another BlackBerry 10 phone with a keyboard, but details on that device are pretty scarce right now.

