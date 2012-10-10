RIM's New BlackBerrys May Be As Good As The iPhone, But That May Not Be Good Enough

RIM CEO Thorsten Heins.

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

RIM’s new line of BlackBerrys running the company’s new software called BlackBerry 10 (BB10), may not launch until March 2013, according to Jeffries analyst Peter Misek.Forbes was the first to pick up Misek’s note.



BB10 was originally supposed to launch in this year, but RIM delayed it until early next year. Most expected it to launch in February 2013 before Misek wrote his note today.

Misek’s take on BB10 is very similar to our own. Based on what we’ve seen in the beta version of the software, it seems like the new BlackBerrys will finally be on par with Android phones and the iPhone. Unfortunately, that’s not good enough to make people want to switch to BB10 or choose it as their first smartphone. Most of BB10’s features are designed to catch up to what’s already available.

Misek says RIM’s best hope is to convince other companies like Samsung and ZTE to licence BB10 and make phones running the software.

