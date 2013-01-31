RIM Changes Company Name To BlackBerry, Announces Two New Smartphones

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

It’s a big day for BlackBerry!At a big press conference in New York, RIM announced two new smartphones and that the company is officially changing its name to BlackBerry starting today.



The new smartphones are called the BlackBerry Z10 and BlackBerry Q10. Both will run the brand new BlackBerry 10 mobile operating system.

The phones will launch in March in the U.S. Prices will vary by carrier, but should cost around $150-$200 with a carrier contract.

Check out the live blog for updates from the event as they happened.

And check out hands-on photos of both new BlackBerry phones >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.