There's A New BlackBerry Ad That Takes Over Your iPhone Or Android's Screen

BlackBerry released an online demonstration of its new BlackBerry 10 operating system today that takes over the screen of your iPhone or Android.



You can check out the demo by going to blackberry.com/glimpse on your phone’s browser. It’ll walk you through some of BlackBerry 10’s best features like multitasking, the predictive text keyboard, and the “hub” for incoming notifications.

It’s a clever move. BlackBerry 10 is a great operating system, but arrived at least two years too late. In that time, Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android have completely dominated mobile devices. BlackBerry’s goal here is to convince other smartphone users that its new phones are just as good.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.