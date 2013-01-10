Here's A Video Demo Of The New BlackBerry Operating System That Launches In A Few Weeks

RIM doesn’t have an official presence at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, but the company is still in Las Vegas showing off its upcoming mobile operating system, BlackBerry 10.



Here’s one of BB10’s developers Michael Clewly showing off the new home screen and how you’ll be able to check your notifications.

Keep in mind this isn’t the final version of the software and it’s just running on a test device. We’ll get the final look at RIM’s big press event on January 30.

