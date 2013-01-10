Here's A Look At How The Next BlackBerry Phone Will Work

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

We’re just a few short weeks away from the big launch of BlackBerry 10, the new mobile operating system that will run on at least one new touchscreen BlackBerry phone.Today at meeting away from the main Consumer Electronics Show floor, RIM gave us a look at the latest build of BB10 to show off all the newest features.



The version we saw isn’t the final one that you’ll get to use in a few weeks, but RIM tells us it’s very close.

Our snap reaction after the quick 10-minute demo: It looks really good, just as smooth as iOS on iPhone and Google’s Android. And BB10 has the best notifications centre we’ve seen on a mobile device, letting you quickly “peek” at incoming emails, calendar notifications, tweets, etc. with a natural swiping gesture.

BB10 also has a cool time-shifting camera that lets you change the faces of individuals in case they blink during a shot.

Check out the gallery below to flip through a quick tour of some of the coolest features in BB10.

