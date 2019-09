RIM’s next smartphone, the BlackBerry Z10, hasn’t arrived yet, but Case-Mate has already crafted covers for it.



Case-Mate had several styles and colours on display at its CES booth this week. Take a look:

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

Don’t Miss: Here’s A Look At How The Next BlackBerry Phone Will Work >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.