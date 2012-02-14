LEAKED: Here's The Next BlackBerry OS RIM Is Betting The Company On

Photo: CrackBerry

Even though we’re months away from the release of RIM’s BlackBerry 10 operating system, it looks like the company is still in the early planning stages of marketing the new batch of phones it will run on.CrackBerry got its hands on a leaked document detailing BlackBerry 10 that was meant for the company’s advertising and marketing partners. It includes several photos with early versions of what BlackBerry 10 may look like.



On the surface, BlackBerry 10 looks like iOS and Android had a baby. It borrows heavily from both operating systems with its inclusion of Android-like widgets and several design schemes (like the app icon layout) that you’ll find in iOS. CrackBerry says BlackBerry 10 even has “live tiles,” similar to what you see on Windows Phone 7 devices.

Of course, a lot can change before BlackBerry 10 is ready for the public. But right now it looks like RIM’s saviour OS is just an amalgamation of other successful mobile platforms with little or no original innovation. That’s not something you want to bet the company on.

