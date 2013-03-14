BlackBerry Says It Just Sold 1 Million New Phones In One Order

The BlackBerry Z10.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

BlackBerry announced today that it’s sold 1 million phones running its new BlackBerry 10 operating system to one of its “established partners.”It didn’t name the company that made the order, but did note that it was the largest single order of BlackBerry phones in company history.



BlackBerry 10 is a brand new operating system designed for touchscreen phones and tablets. The first device running BlackBerry 10, the Z10, will launch in the U.S. this month.

