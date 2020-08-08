You can sign up for an epic treasure hunt to find chests containing $1 million hidden across the US

Reuters The Blackbeard Treasure says it has hidden 10 treasure chests each containing $US1 million (not pictured) around the US.

The Blackbeard Treasure is a US-wide treasure hunt.

There are 10 treasure chests containing $US1 million dollars each in 10 different states, the Blackbeard Treasure organisers say.

To participate, treasure hunters aged 16 or older must purchase a digital map for $US49.99, available from August 8.

The cutoff date for finding the treasure chests is unclear at the time of writing, but more clues will be revealed every two weeks until the booty is found.

The Blackbeard Treasure is trying to get all hands on deck for its epic, US-wide treasure hunt.

The company says it has hidden 10 treasure chests containing $US1 million each in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

To participate, treasure seekers aged 16 or older will have to purchase a digital map for $US49.99, available online from August 8. Along with the map, they will get clues and riddles to put them on the right track.

Each state’s treasure has a different map. You can purchase as many as you want, but the number of maps per treasure is limited,according to The Blackbeard Treasure website.

The cutoff date for finding the booty is unclear, but, according to the website, if the treasure hasn’t been found by a certain date, the company will email and text more clues to participants. The company says that until the treasure is located, it will reveal a new clue each two weeks.

The organisers suggest bringing a shovel, flashlight, compass, and your phone when searching for the loot.

Each treasure chest contains money, a location beacon, and a hidden camera so the organisers will know as soon as a treasure has been found. According to the website, only two people know where the treasure chests are hidden: the founder of the company and an official from their accounting firm.

According to Time Out, an official launch date has not yet been set, though the organisers will film a few treasure hunters for a reality show on the search they are producing starting November 21.

