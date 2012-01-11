Black Women Will Close The Gender Gap Before Anyone Else

Black women are narrowing the gender wage gap, according to the Bureau of labour Statistics.



This chart shows black women earning 94% of black men’s full-time weekly wages in 2010, higher than comparisons among Hispanics (91%), Asians (83%), and Whites (81%). Previously the gap between Hispanic men and women had been the smallest of any group between 1990 and 2000.

One reason behind this could be that two-thirds of African Americans earning bachelor’s degrees are women, mirroring a larger trend in which women earned more diplomas overall than men over the last 10 years.

Photo: Bureau of labour Statistics

