Black Widow is getting her own solo movie next summer — here's the first trailer

Kirsten Acuna
Marvel StudiosScarlett Johansson is back as Black Widow.

  • A trailer for the “Black Widow” solo movie is finally here.
  • Marvel Studios dumped the first trailer for its summer movie at 3 a.m. EST on Tuesday.
  • The film will explore Black Widow’s early days as Scarlett Johansson reprises her superhero role of Natasha Romanoff. David Harbour stars as Alexei/The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz will play Melina.
  • “Black Widow” is scheduled to hit theatres May 1, kicking off the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s phase four of films. You can watch the trailer and see a teaser poster below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories

Here’s the poster for the “Black Widow” movie released by Marvel Studios on Tuesday.

Black widow teaser posterMarvel StudiosThe ‘Black Widow’ teaser poster shows a simple silhouette of Black Widow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.