Black Widow is getting her own solo movie next summer — here's the first trailer

- A trailer for the “Black Widow” solo movie is finally here.
- Marvel Studios dumped the first trailer for its summer movie at 3 a.m. EST on Tuesday.
- The film will explore Black Widow’s early days as Scarlett Johansson reprises her superhero role of Natasha Romanoff. David Harbour stars as Alexei/The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz will play Melina.
- “Black Widow” is scheduled to hit theatres May 1, kicking off the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s phase four of films. You can watch the trailer and see a teaser poster below.
Here’s the poster for the “Black Widow” movie released by Marvel Studios on Tuesday.
