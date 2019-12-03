Black Widow is getting her own solo movie next summer — here's the first trailer

Marvel Studios Scarlett Johansson is back as Black Widow.

A trailer for the “Black Widow” solo movie is finally here.

Marvel Studios dumped the first trailer for its summer movie at 3 a.m. EST on Tuesday.

The film will explore Black Widow’s early days as Scarlett Johansson reprises her superhero role of Natasha Romanoff. David Harbour stars as Alexei/The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz will play Melina.

“Black Widow” is scheduled to hit theatres May 1, kicking off the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s phase four of films. You can watch the trailer and see a teaser poster below.

Here’s the poster for the “Black Widow” movie released by Marvel Studios on Tuesday.

Marvel Studios The ‘Black Widow’ teaser poster shows a simple silhouette of Black Widow.

