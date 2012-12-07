Woman Finds A Black Widow Spider In Her Purchase From Whole Foods

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A woman discovered a potentially deadly black widow spider in a bag of imported organic grapes she bought from Whole Foods in Fairfield, Connecticut.Nora Weiss, 27, told the Connecticut Post that she discovered the venomous spider at home when she took the grapes out of their bag to wash them.



The spider was still alive and she could clearly see the hour-glass shaped red markings on its body.

She posted on Facebook:

“Attention all Fairfield Whole Foods Customers!!!! I just found a black widow spider in my Sunview Organic Table Grapes bag!!!! If you just bought or will be buying these grapes or any other produce from them, carefully inspect and wash them with rubber gloves!!!! Ahhhhhh!!!! Totally freaked me out!”

Despite the scare, Weiss said she still prefers to eat pesticide-free foods and will continue to shop at Whole Foods.

Weiss said her boyfriend captured the spider and released it in their backyard.]

