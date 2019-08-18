Black vultures that smell 'like a thousand rotten corpses' have brought a Florida neighbourhood to its knees

Dozens, if not hundreds, of black vultures are terrorizing homes in a luxurious neighbourhood in West Palm Beach.

Fake owls, helium balloons, and loud music have failed to keep the black vultures away.

The homeowners are blaming a neighbour, who they say is excessively feeding the vultures, and has even fed them roast chicken.

A relentless swarm of black vultures has forced at least one family out of their home in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Casimanos, who are from New York, only purchased the $US702,000 home in April, hoping to use it as a vacation home. But it wasn’t to be.

Dozens of black vultures have taken over, vomiting and defecating – and outdoor amenities, like barbecues, patios, and pool enclosures, are all now run by the birds.

Despite attaching helium balloons to his screen and blasting music all day, the Casimano family have been forced to abandon their house until the vulture crisis is resolved.

“I have a 2-year-old daughter that I can’t bring down there while this situation is happening,” Anthony Casimano told WPBF. “They will probably attack her.”

Siobhan Casimano said the black vultures smell “like a thousand rotting corpses,” AP reported.

In a video, Casimano shows the dozens of the vultures enjoying his pool area and backyard. They have ripped screens and pooped all over the place, he said.

On the few occasions the Casimano family has visited their house, they have had to park in the garage to ensure they don’t get pecked.

The vultures have been in the area at least since May, when they started harassing Cheryl Katz, who lives next door to the Casimanos. On Memorial Day, the birds tore through her pool enclosure and got trapped inside.

“They would bang against my windows running away from a bird that was attacking them. Blood was everywhere. It was a vile, vicious, traumatic event,” Katz told the Palm Beach Post.

Because it was a public holiday, no company would come help her, and it took three police officers to remove the screens and shoo the vultures away.

The homeowners are blaming another unnamed neighbour, who they say is feeding the vultures excessively, leaving them bags of dog food and even roast chicken.

The woman has been warned, but neighbourhood association president Gordon Holmes said their options are limited, because black vultures are protected by federal law.

Katz said the neighbour wouldn’t answer her calls or emails, and she ended up putting four fake owls with moving heads and blinking lights outside, but the vultures just pecked and chewed the owls up.

“They ripped the heads off,” Katz said.

