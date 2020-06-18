WATCH: 15,000 protesters rallied in support of Black trans lives in Brooklyn

- About 15,000 protesters rallied in support of Black trans lives in Brooklyn, New York City, on Sunday.
- Dozens of trans and gender non-conforming women – the majority of them Black – have been killed since the start of 2019.
- The march took place amid global protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which erupted following the police killing of George Floyd.
- “I’m here to claim my humanity,” one demonstrator said.
