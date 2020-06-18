WATCH: 15,000 protesters rallied in support of Black trans lives in Brooklyn

Meg Teckman-Fullard, Claire Molloy

  • About 15,000 protesters rallied in support of Black trans lives in Brooklyn, New York City, on Sunday.
  • Dozens of trans and gender non-conforming women – the majority of them Black – have been killed since the start of 2019.
  • The march took place amid global protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which erupted following the police killing of George Floyd.
  • “I’m here to claim my humanity,” one demonstrator said.
  • View more episodes of Business Insider Today on Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.