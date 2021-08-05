Black tourism took a hit from the pandemic. Travelers are looking to the diaspora as they venture back abroad

Black travel amid the pandemic and racial unrest has tourists seeking cultural significant destinations. Vladimir Vladimirov/Getty Images

Black tourism was stunted by the pandemic, with popular destinations seeing record declines.

Travelers told Insider racial unrest influenced them to chose countries with cultural connections.

Tourists told Insider they’re looking to African and Caribbean nations as they venture back abroad.

In February last year, life coach Amber Forresterr started planning a memorable multi-generational experience to celebrate her mother’s birthday and retirement.

The pair and her now 10-year old daughter would travel to Marrakech, Morocco. But their planning began just as the world was shutting down.

In 2020, the novel coronavirus prompted an unprecedented global pandemic that froze all travel and shut down most borders. Morocco, the Africa’s fourth largest tourism sector that sees around 11 million international annual arrivals, locked down for four months.

Globally, the coronavirus pandemic halted what was record growth in Black international tourism leading up to last year.

Fast-forward a year to when it once again became safe to travel. As countries reopened, the shutdown had thrill seekers eager to venture back abroad. Now popular Black travel destinations in the Caribbean and Africa are looking to rebound.

Black travelers told Insider 2020’s racial unrest also influenced where they’d go – opting for majority Black nations or destinations significant to their heritage.

Forrester felt confident proceeding with her plans, only bigger and with a purpose.

“I had an intention to reconnect women of color, of all ages, with their loved ones and bring them together in a space where they can share new experiences and good times after having been separated for so long,” the founder of the Quartz Wellness Collective told Insider.

“It was what I needed after over a year of quarantine and I knew other women would feel the same,” she added.

She partnered with hotelier Meryanne Loum-Martin to curate a culturally immersive experience for 30-plus women from across the country. But, getting to that point wasn't easy.

“[The pandemic] had a very heavy impact on all aspects of life, finance, health, stress and projections,” Loum-Martin told Insider. “When it started, we all thought it would be over in a few months. Here we are 18 months later.”

The African Union Commissioner for infrastructure and energy reported African countries lost an estimated $US55 ($AU74) billion in travel and tourism revenue as of July 2020, making up 10% of the gross domestic product of Africa.

With the world forced inside for months, Loum-Martin told Insider she’s optimistic her “hotel will rebound because it speaks “to what the clients are looking for now – space, gardens, healthy home-grown organic food.”

The US this month reached President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% of American adults receiving at least the vaccine’s first shot. But a potential fall shutdown once again looms with the rapid spread of the new variants of the coronavirus, while the CDC updates its mask mandate for vaccinated people.

For tourists it can be a hassle to get a COVID-19 test within 72-hours of departure, and get tested before returning home. Bu that’s not stopping Black travelers from taking off.

Green Book Global, a Black travel review site, released a survey of Black tourists that found most want to support Black businesses – including 67% who preferred culturally responsible activities within the destination’s local community.

More than 40% want their next trip to be Black-oriented, discovering a destination’s untold Black connection. Loum-Martin is the only Black female hotelier in Marrakech, owning the 5-star Jnane Tamsna.

“Black travel seems to be discovering Marrakech as everywhere I have been recently, I have seen Black Americans,” hotelier she said. “However, I am the only Black owner and Black female owner, so in this time of the pandemic more than ever, we count on the support of people who look like us.”

Popular majority-Black nations that attract Black travelers, like Jamaica, are now welcoming tourists with open arms, but also masked smiles.

The Caribbean Tourism Organization reports from January to May 2021, Jamaica experienced a 36.2% decline costing the country $US146 ($AU198) billion in tourism revenue. As of August 3, 2021, 22 islands in the region have reopened to tourism, with 14 allowing visitors from the United States – with negative Covid-19 tests and, usually, periods of quarantine.

When Nikkia McClain, founder of Tene Nicole Marketing & Public Relations, learned Jamaica had opened, she immediately planned her firm’s annual getaway to Ocho Rios.

Hosting nearly three dozen Black women, McClain told Insider the unprecedented racial unrest was the impetus that opened her eyes about exploring and supporting Black nations.

“Travel helps you learn about culture, experiences and see the world from a different lens each time,” she said. “Although we travel to Jamaica each year for this trip, it was even more meaningful and impactful this year. It made me appreciate our culture even more.”

As more Black travelers set out to support destinations representing the African diaspora, countries have begun to rebound. Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett is projecting the country will welcome an estimated 4.2 million visitors, generating some $US4 ($AU5) billion in earnings by 2024.

A majority of Black travelers in the US had planned to increase their travel once restrictions were fully lifted, according to the Green Book.

After a year that saw planes grounded and ships docked, Forrester said the shutdown reinforced the need to “re-define our narratives beyond what we were taught in the history books.”

As travelers race against the clock and new virus variants, Forrester urged African-Americans, who she said are “told more about slavery than the multitudes of our accomplishments” to forge their own storytelling “in Africa, the Caribbean, South America and beyond.”

“Nothing teaches you better about a culture than immersing yourself in it,” she said. “Our culture has flavored cultures all over the planet and it’s not so obvious unless you see it for yourself.”