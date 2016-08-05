A company will take professional drone photos of your next trip

Black Tomato The junk ship that one family sailed on throughout the Mergui Archipelago, off the coast of Myanmar.

When you return from the trip of a lifetime, all you have left are your memories and your photos.

And sometimes your photos just don’t do your memories justice.

Luxury tour company Black Tomato has a solution for that: their Drone the World service.

For a cool $5,300, you can be paired with an expert cameraman who will document part of or all of your trip by drone, and then edit that footage into a “dedicated featurette,” which you will receive once you return from your vacation. The price is per person, and includes flights and accommodations.

The service is available in 94 locations, ranging from Cyprus to the Seychelles. So far, it has been used in Mongolia, Myanmar, and Iceland.

And if you think these are amateur photographers, think again. These expert cameramen have worked on “James Bond” and “Star Wars” movies, as well as award-winning documentaries for BBC and National Geographic.

The cameramen will capture every part of your trip that you’d like them to, all the while teaching you the essentials of taking aerial footage.

If you’re wondering why this kind of service is necessary in an age where everyone owns a smartphone that takes quality photos, Black Tomato co-founder Tom Marchant explains in a press release that the service adds “a new dimension to holidays.”

He elaborates that “along with being able to see your travels from a whole new vantage point, it also allows clients to focus on the experience, which is truly special, instead of worrying about getting the right shot.”

