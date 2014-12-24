Protests Have Started Again In St. Louis After Cops Fatally Shot A Black Teenager

AP Photo/St. Louis Post-Dispatch, David Carson Police try to control a crowd Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2014, on the lot of a gas station following a shooting Tuesday in Berkeley, Mo.

Weeks after protests over the shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown started to subside, police in another St. Louis suburb have reportedly shot and killed an 18-year-old black man at a gas station, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

A large crowd of about 100 people started to form at the scene of the Mobil gas station in Berkeley, Missouri after 18-year-old Antonio Martin was shot, the Associated Press reports.

Those on scene have reported seeing bricks thrown, police cars being attacked, and pepper spray being used.

St. Louis County Police released a statement saying Martin was shot after he pulled a gun and pointed it at officers as they approached him outside the gas station.

“Fearing for his life, the Berkeley officer fired several shots, striking the subject, fatally wounding him,” the statement said.

A second person reportedly fled the scene. Police have recovered the gun they say belonged to Martin. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Berkeley is just a few miles from Ferguson, another St. Louis suburb where unarmed black teenager Michael Brown was shot and killed by white police officer Darren Wilson in August.

Racial tensions in St. Louis reached a boiling point after Brown’s shooting, with violent protests breaking out in and around the city.

Here’s a look at the crowds on scene:

Current scene in #Berkeley 63134 police shooting of #Antonio Martin 18 Frost & Hanley pic.twitter.com/HxKT07uL2o

— Search4Swag (@search4swag) December 24, 2014

Police are trying to block our view of them placing #AntonioMartin‘s body in a SVU. People have broken through tape! pic.twitter.com/RpyFsqpdY0

— Charles Wade (@akacharleswade) December 24, 2014

#AntonioMartin mother is breaking down badly again. #AnthonyShahid and protesters with the family. pic.twitter.com/gpl4LZac17

— Charles Wade (@akacharleswade) December 24, 2014

A reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes that a gun is at the scene with an evidence marker near it:

Black gun seen at scene where body was, with evidence marker next to it. pic.twitter.com/GABb3D2Mu9

— Valerie Schremp Hahn (@valeriehahn) December 24, 2014

