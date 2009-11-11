Black Swan: The Amazing Comeback In California

We’ll admit it: a few months ago, we thought that California should just get on with falling into the sea, because its entire economy seemed totally finished. But, it’s showing signs of life. The housing market is coming back (slowly), and yes, even retailers are seeing above average business in the Golden State.
Says Deutsche Bank:
California showing improvement
Several of our retailers, including JCP, KSS, TGT, and COST have recently
highlighted stronger sales trends in California. Recall that California was one of the
first states to be hit hard by the downturn in housing; the housing market there
now appears to be stabilizing. According to the S&P/Case-Shiller housing index,
the LA, San Diego, and San Francisco housing markets began showing signs of
stabilizing earlier this year. While housing prices are still declining year-on-year in
these markets, the declines are now in the high-single or low-double digit range
versus the -28% to -31% y/y rate of change experienced a year ago. The
liquidation of retailers like Mervyn’s and Gottschalk’s has also helped drive sales in
California for market-share gainers like KSS, which purchased and now occupies
about three dozen former Mervyn’s locations.
