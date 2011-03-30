"Black Swan" Director Darren Aronofsky Puts Dancing Controversy To Rest

“Black Swan” director Darren Aronofsky spoke out yesterday to put an end to the pointe-shoe finger-pointing.



A very specific end: he had his editor count up the ballet shots in the movie and confirm exactly who danced what.

Natalie Portman, Aronofsky said, danced 111 of the 139 shots. The other 28 were her stunt double, Sarah Lane, who had claimed responsibility for nearly all of the ballet work “Black Swan.”

Portman’s co-star, Mila Kunis, also piped up on Portman’s behalf, reiterating that “Natalie danced her arse off.”

Your move, Sarah Lane.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.