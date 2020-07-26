Zack Snyder just teased a part of his 'Justice League' movie featuring Superman in his iconic black suit

Warner Bros. via Justice Con Henry Cavill will finally don the black suit in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League.’

Zack Snyder teased a look at his upcoming cut of “Justice League” during Justice Con.

The 18 second clip shows Superman for the first time wearing his black suit.

The long-fabled “SnyderCut” of “Justice League” will debut on HBO Max next year.

Snyder said his film will not contain any of the additional footage for the film that was shot after he left the movie in 2017.

“I would destroy the movie,” said Snyder. “I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph.”

Superman’s black suit is going to be a part of Zack Synder’s “Justice League.”

The director debuted a new clip for his “SnyderCut” version of the film during a virtual event, Justice Con, and it offered a glimpse of the Man of Steel in his iconic black suit.

If you’re a fan and have been following the #ReleasetheSnyderCut saga, it’s something Snyder has been teasing for a long time.

The 18 second clip shows Superman introducing himself to Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons). Instead of wearing his red and blue suit, he’s wearing a black one.

Why black?

In the comics, Supes wears a black suit a few times, but it’s known as a regeneration suit. Superman previously was “killed” in “Batman v Superman.” The end of the film teased his return. The regeneration suit helps him absorb the sun’s rays easier and faster to heal.

Snyder said we’ll get to see the full suit in all of its glory when his vision of the film is released on HBO Max in 2021 in some format.

“I thought the nice slow walk up might be a good way to just see it for the first time,” said Synder, adding there’s much more to that scene.

Snyder said he argued with Warner Bros. to use the black suit in the original film and was told by the studio they didn’t think it was a good idea.

“I thought from the beginning it was a great idea and I knew it was the correct evolution for him when he rose from the dead that he would be in the black suit,” said Snyder. “There was this obsession with it being funny or light or something. And for some reason the perception of the black suit made everyone feel like, ‘Oh, that sounds like you’re just trying to make the movie dark and scary.'”

Though he relented to the studio, Snyder said he did a bunch of private experiments to make sure they could change the colour of the suit later on down the road if needed.

Snyder has been working on his version of the film at home around the clock. The director famously stepped down from “Justice League” in 2017 after the death of his daughter by suicide. Joss Whedon stepped in to take over as director, filming additional scenes.

Justice Con Snyder described how he’s fixing the aspect ratio so you can see more of the movie.

During the panel, Snyder said he’s restoring “Justice League” from the original version of the movie he finished in February 2017. There won’t be any of Whedon’s footage in the final film.

“I would destroy the movie. I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph,” said Snyder. “That is a f—ng hard fact.”

Snyder said he has never seen the 2017 theatrical cut of the film. A teaser with more footage for the new film will come in August during Warner Bros.’ con, DC FanDome, on August 22.

Justice Con, taking place Saturday and Sunday, is raising money for suicide prevention through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention here and with Justice Con merch you can check out here.

