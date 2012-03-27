This App Makes It Easy To Send Secret Texts Through iMessage

Dylan Love
tiger woods elin nordegren

What you do in your spare time is your own business. If you need to keep it a secret, yeah, there’s an app for that.

Black SMS converts your text messages, however harmless or seedy, into image files that can only be unscrambled with a secret password.

We saw TechCrunch write about Black SMS this morning and just had to try it.

Black SMS keeps your texts private by piggybacking on iMessage. While the integration is less than seamless, there’s enough value in its utility that you might want to use it to arrange your next rendezvous.

It’s available on the App Store right now for $0.99.

Keep reading for our walkthrough of this secret-keeping app.

Tap to launch the app

Lets send our test message to SAI: Tools editor Steve Kovach

Here's what it looks like to receive a message via Black SMS -- it works right inside of iMessage because you're simply sending and receiving images

To decrypt the message, the receiving party has to copy it to the clipboard

He has to type in the correct password and paste the image into the box

And your message has been discreetly delivered!

Now for another hot app...

Click here to check out Angry Birds Space >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.