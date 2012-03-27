This App Makes It Easy To Send Secret Texts Through iMessage

What you do in your spare time is your own business. If you need to keep it a secret, yeah, there’s an app for that.



Black SMS converts your text messages, however harmless or seedy, into image files that can only be unscrambled with a secret password.

We saw TechCrunch write about Black SMS this morning and just had to try it.

Black SMS keeps your texts private by piggybacking on iMessage. While the integration is less than seamless, there’s enough value in its utility that you might want to use it to arrange your next rendezvous.

It’s available on the App Store right now for $0.99.

Keep reading for our walkthrough of this secret-keeping app.

