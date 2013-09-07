Wall Street Journal Covers From Exactly 5 Years Ago Might Give You Cold Sweats

Rob Wile

It’s been five years since Wall Street melted down, helping plunge the U.S. economy into recession.

To mark the occasion, the Wall Street Journal has digitized its front pages from September 2008 (which they’re calling “Black September”).

Here’s one week’s worth, charting the vaporization of Lehman Brothers and AIG:

