A Black professor says her university's campus security asked her for proof she rightfully lives in on-campus faculty housing

Danielle Fuentes Morgan, an assistant professor in Santa Clara University’s English Department, said in a Twitter thread on Saturday that she and her brother were racially profiled by campus police.

She said police followed her brother to her home and asked her for proof she lived there.

Santa Clara University President Kevin O’Brien said on Sunday that the school has launched an investigation into the incident.

California’s Santa Clara University has launched an investigation after a Black assistant professor said she and her brother were racially profiled by campus security.

Danielle Fuentes Morgan, an assistant professor in Santa Clara’s English Department, described the incident in a detailed Twitter thread on Saturday, in which she said she and her brother, Carlos Fuentes, were questioned by campus police.

According to Morgan, campus police approached her brother, a classically trained musician, while he was working on campus on Saturday, and told him to leave. She said the campus police officers then followed Fuentes to her home in university faculty housing.

“When I came out, the officer very aggressively demanded to see my campus ID ‘to prove you are who he says you are and that you actually live here,'” she wrote. “I went back inside to get my ID and get my husband. Probably important to note that my husband is white.”

When they asked officers what the problem was, Morgan said the officers told her they thought brother may have been homeless and that he was “in the bushes” on campus and had been acting “suspicious.”

“I told them that I was one of seven Black faculty in the College of Arts and Sciences and that our student body population is 2% Black,” Morgan said. “I told them that the anti-Blackness they espouse and practice is part of the reason why.”

Morgan told CNN that she feared the situation could have been worse.

“It could have ended in a hashtag, with my brother being arrested or killed,” she said. “We see this daily in the US. So even though it hurts, we feel a sense of relief and a strange sense of gratitude.”

Santa Clara University President Kevin O’Brien released a statement about the incident on Sunday, saying he was “deeply sorry for the hurtful incident,” and that he had launched an investigation.

“No work is more important than our efforts to realise a more inclusive, welcoming and safe campus where all are respected and valued,” he said, adding: “Racial bias or profiling has no place on our campus. This is our home. Only when we can all feel at home here can we all thrive and realise the promise of our mission.”

