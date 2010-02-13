BlackRock: Buy Greek Bonds, Because There's No Way Europe Lets This Go Lehman

The New Goldman, ie. BlackRock, thinks Greece fears are overdone.



Contrarians go long Greek debt. Especially if you believe bondholders will be saved during any bailout. We can imagine quite a few European banks are holding Greek debt, so you might have friends in high places:

Business Week:

The company has a so-called overweight position on Greek debt, holding more securities than allocated in its benchmark, even after Standard & Poor’s, Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service cut the country’s credit grades in December. The fund will continue with this strategy for “some time,” said Michael Krautzberger, co-head of European fixed-income in London, after EU leaders pledged yesterday to help Greece regain control of its finances.

“They won’t allow a Lehman-type crisis,” said Krautzberger, who helps oversee BlackRock’s $3.35 trillion of assets. “The market has worried too much about an imminent government default in Europe that will not happen because of the solidarity.”

