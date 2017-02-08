This veteran-run coffee company wants to take on 'anti-American' Starbucks to 'make coffee great again'

As Trump supporters threaten to boycott Starbucks, Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is seizing the opportunity to win over coffee drinkers who support the president.

Soon after Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced plans to hire 10,000 refugees, in response to President Trump’s executive order barring people from seven majority-Muslim countries and all refugees from entering the US, BRCC made a promise of its own.

The company, which sells coffee blends, monthly coffee club subscriptions, and java-centric apparel and gear, posted that it would hire 10,000 veterans, just as the pro-Trump movement to boycott Starbucks gained steam.

In some ways, it’s a move that follows in Starbucks’ footsteps, as the coffee giant promised in 2013 to hire 10,000 veterans. So far, Starbucks has hired more than 8,800 veterans and military spouses.

Still, BRCC would probably not enjoy the comparison to Starbucks — or, as the company calls the chain, Hipsterbucks.

“Hipsterbucks brews burnt, bulls— coffee and they add a bunch of sugar, foam, cream and sprinkle a side of other bulls— on the top to mask the taste of S—,” reads a post on the company’s blog about the immigration ban. “Mixed into each cup comes a convoluted ingredient of anti-American and anti-constitutionalism fluff that has seemed to further the entitlement of the millennial generation.”

While most companies that have taken a public stance on the immigration ban have opposed the executive order, BRCC’s pro-Trump stance seems to be paying off for the company.

“Due to an increase in demand for our premium American-roasted liquid freedom customers should expect longer than normal shipping timelines,” the company announced in early February.

BRCC’s pro-veteran, anti-political correctness stances have been part of the company’s brand long before the Starbucks boycott. The company was founded by a veteran, Evan Hafer, and more than half of employees are veterans, Fox Business reported.

“We hold true to our values as conservative, pro-military, pro-law enforcement, and pro-2nd Amendment American citizens and never waiver in those values in order to simply make the maximum amount of profit,” executive vice president and COO Scott Bollinger writes in his bio on the company website.

These values shine through in almost everything the BRCC sells. Roasts include “F— Hipster Coffee,” “Caffeine and Hate,” and “Better Than a Blowjob.”

Outside of coffee, customers can buy a “Make Coffee Great Again” hat or a “Coffee or Die” shirt.

As a coffee production company, BRCC does not currently directly compete with chains like Starbucks.

However, Hafer told Fox Business that the company plans to expand into the retail business. While BRCC doesn’t currently have any locations, Hafer says the company wants to have 600 stores open in the next six years.

Adventure awaits! Join the coffee revolution #makecoffeegreatagain pic.twitter.com/TT8v4IRYj6

— Black Rifle Coffee (@blckriflecoffee) February 7, 2017

