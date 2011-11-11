Why Is This Rhino Hanging Upside Down?

No, this isn’t some cruel display of animal torture.



The photo actually shows a new capture technique being used by the World Wildlife Federation to transport Africa’s critically endangered black rhinos to a safer habitat.

Photo: WWF

In the delicate process, drugged rhinos are suspended by their ankles and airlifted to awaiting vehicles that will take the animals to their new home.

“It’s actually the kindest way we’ve yet discovered of moving a rhino from the field to a vehicle,” explains WWF’s project leader Dr. Jaques Flamand in a video created by the WWF’s Black Rhino Range Expansion Project.

The project, which started in 2003, aims to boost the growth rate of black rhinos in the South African area.

In the latest rescue mission, 19 black rhinos were transported by helicopter from South Africa’s Eastern Cape to new habitat in the Limpopo province.

Watch the full effort in the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Black rhinos moved to new home by helicopter from WWF on Vimeo.

Now take a disturbing look inside the $50,000-per-pound black market for rhino horns >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.