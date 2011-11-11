Africa's Western Black Rhino Is Officially Extinct

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) officially declared Africa’s Western Black Rhinoceros extinct today, according to the organisation’s updated Red List of endangered species.



The sad news comes less than a month after Vietnam’s Javan rhinoceros was hunted out of existence.

Central Africa’s White Rhino is also on the brink of extinction, according to the IUCN report.

Rhinos have been the target of relentless poaching for their horns, which are used in traditional Chinese medicine to cure fevers.

