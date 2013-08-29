Black And White Poverty: 1963 Vs. Today

Rob Wile

Today is the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington. We’ve made a lot of gains in improving racial equality since then.

But a chart from Pew shows that that only goes so far, showing poverty rates by race since 1963.

After four decades of gains for blacks, we are now moving backwards (that is, upwards).

Today, 28% of African-Americans are below the poverty line, compared with just 10% for whites.

Check it out:

MLK poverty (1)Pew

For added measure, here are a few unemployment charts showing the economic gap between blacks and whites remains large:

Overall unemployment:

Black versus white march on washington economic opportunity unemploymentueFRED

Unemployment among men:

Black versus white march on washington economic opportunity unemploymentue 20FRED

Unemployment among women:

Black versus white march on washington economic opportunity unemploymentue 20 womenFRED

