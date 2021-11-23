Black pastors say they’ll rally behind the family of Ahmaud Arbery even as defense lawyers target them

Defense Attorney Kevin Gough continues to attack Black pastors while his client stands trial.

Black clergy held a rally outside the Glynn County Courthouse where the trial is taking place.

They say they will not back down and will continue to serve the Black community in varied ways.

Black pastors aren’t on the stand, but continue to be at the center of the murder trial for the three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia in February 2020.

After hundreds of Black pastors flowed into local Brunswick for a rally outside the Glynn County Courthouse in support of the parents of Ahmaud Arbery last week, defense attorney Kevin Gough took another jab at clergy.

“This is what a public lynching looks like in the 21 st Century,” Gough said, arguing the “case has been infected by things that have nothing to do with the guilt or innocence of these defendants.”

Both in Georgia and nationwide, however, Black clergy aren’t backing down.

“That’s what [you] get when you tell Black Pastors to stay away,” Diane Robinson, a filmmaker and Writer said of the rally, where more than 200 pastors attended. “You gonna learn today Georgia! Amen!”

Historically Black religious leaders have served not only in the spiritual support of the Black community, but also as political leaders. And across the country, Black clergy are vowing to support and pray for the Arbery family while not letting their presence distract from their mission of justice.

Gough’s statements have received immense pushback online.

Defense Attorney and Legal analyst for CNN and Law and Crime Network, Julius Kim tweeted that Gough’s comments were “outrageous and incredibly tone deaf.”

“Is every white man down there afraid of Black people or something,” he questioned. Defense attorneys had previously criticised

Arbery was a 25-year-old Black man who was murdered last year as he was jogging through his neighborhood outside the Georgia port city. Months later, the video of his murder went viral on social media igniting a national cry for racial justice.

Travis McMichael, his father, Greg, and their neighbor William ‘Roddie’ Bryan are all standing trial for Arbery’s murder and face.

Gough began his attacks on Black clergy earlier this month

This is not the first time Gough has attacked Black religious leader’s presence at the murder trial of Arbery.

Gough first lashed out at Black clergy nearly two weeks prior, when the Rev. Al Sharpton arrived at the Glynn County Courthouse alongside Arbery’s parents, Marcus Arbery Sr. and Wanda Cooper-Jones.

By the following day, Revs. Jesse Jackson and William J. Barber had joined the family to provide emotional and spiritual support during the trial.

In response, Gough then asked Judge Timothy Walmsley to bar additional clergy.

“Obviously there’s only so many pastors they can have,” Gough said. “And if their pastor’s Al Sharpton right now that’s fine, but then that’s it.”

“We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here, sitting with the victim’s family, trying to influence the jurors in this case,” Gough later proclaimed.

Church vans flowed into Brunswick Thursday as Black pastors held signs that read “Black pastors matter.” #JusticeforAhmaud hashtag began trending on Twitter as pastors in Georgia and across the country shared photos of themselves in support.

Rev. Jamal Bryant, of the New Birth Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, took part in the demonstration, making the comparison of the present to the civil rights movement.

“Thank you, dear lord, that Brunswick is our generation’s Selma, that the civil rights era is now starting over today, right here in Brunswick, Georgia ” he prayed according to NPR.

—Dr. Rheeda Walker (@rheedawalkerphd) November 19, 2021

Martin Luther King III was also in attendance, telling rally-goers “it only takes a few good women and men to bring change.”

“No lawyer can knock us out. Because no matter where you are, God is there,” Sharpton said at the rally. “We are going to keep coming until we get justice.”

Pastor Charles Williams, Chair of the National Action Network, tweeted that Black pastors made the journey to Brunswick to remind everyone “the blood will never lose its power.”

—Charles Williams II (@therevcw) November 19, 2021

According to the Associated Press, Arbery Sr. told supporters at the protest that throughout history Black people have had to rely on their faith to get them through the horrors of slavery and racism in America.

“That’s all we lived on. That’s all we had was prayer. What did our great-grandmothers depend on,” Arbery said.

Black pastors said they will continue to console and pray for the Arbery family

Black religious leaders throughout history have been instrumental in civil rights cases, providing not just spiritual support but also addressing family needs.

Keisha N. Blain, professor of history at the University of Pittsburgh, wrote in a column this week that the Arbery case is no different. From the civil rights movement to Black Lives Matter, Black religious leaders have always been on the forefront for racial justice.

“​​Their active involvement in civil rights cases has demonstrated their belief that they are called not just to address the spiritual needs of a congregation, but also to address the community’s social and political concerns.

Revs. Jackson and. Sharpton have pledged to stay in Georgia so long as they are needed to console the Arbery family.

“We need preachers to come pray for them in this insane situation, this inhumane situation,” Ben Crump, attorney for the Arbery family, said.