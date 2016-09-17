Black Panther actor explains how important it is for fans to see superheroes of all colours in movies

Chadwick Boseman dominated the screen as Black Panther in “Captain America: Civil War.”

Black Panther, real name T’Challa, is the prince of Wakanda and was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a Tony Stark ally during the film, though he largely stands on his own and fights for his own beliefs.

He was the first black superhero introduced into the mainstream comic world with his debut in an issue of Fantastic Four in July 1966.

During a Quora session on Thursday, the actor was asked by a user about the importance of fans seeing an African American superhero onscreen.

Boseman gave a thorough response explaining that while it’s not the same as seeing a person of colour as president, representation gives fans hope for the future. He said one reason many people enjoy superhero movies is based on the idea that someone is willing to — and can — help.

Marvel Black Panther dominated ‘Civil War.’

“Because there are certain things that we can’t deal with in our lives, and we want to have this idea that there’s somebody that could deal with it … We see trauma in our lives, so we want the idea that we could be saved by something,” Boseman wrote.

Representation in comics shows children that they are a part of that hopeful narrative.

“For a black kid to never see a black Superhero, then that in a sense is an obstacle that cannot be conquered, things that cannot be conquered in their lives,” he continued. “When you can see somebody that is of colour — Latino, Asian, African — when you can see that, it frees you from that boundary as well. So it’s exciting to me to see kids of all races see Black Panther because it’s a freeing process for everybody.”

Boseman will again don the superhero suit in “Black Panther,” set for release in 2018.

You can read Boseman’s full Quora response below:

