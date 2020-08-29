Marvel was originally unsure of Black Panther having an African accent — but Chadwick Boseman pushed back

Marvel/Disney Chadwick Boseman starred in ‘Black Panther.’

“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman died of cancer at age 43.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, according to a statement released on his official Instagram account. He never spoke publicly about his illness.

In 2018, Boseman told The Hollywood Reporter he pushed Marvel to make sure his “Black Panther” character had an African accent in the film.

According to Boseman, Marvel thought he could have a British or American accent.

Boseman stood firm and said it was a “deal breaker” if he didn’t use an accent based in an African language.

Boseman, known for his role as T’Challa/Black Panther in Marvel’s Oscar winner, fought for his title character to have an African accent in the film when Marvel wasn’t entirely convinced.

“They felt like it was maybe too much for an audience to take,” Boseman said in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter in 2018. “They felt like, ‘Would people be able to understand it through a whole movie?’ and ‘If we do it now, we’re stuck with it.’ I felt the exact opposite – like, if I speak with a British accent, what’s gonna happen when I go home?”

Two options were Boseman taking on a British accent or keeping his American accent and saying that the character had studied in a foreign country, but Boseman wasn’t going to give up on his belief.

“It felt to me like a deal breaker,” he said. “I was like, ‘No, this is such an important factor that if we lose this right now, what else are we gonna throw away for the sake of making people feel comfortable? … Once we decided to do it, we went for it.”

The actor told the Los Angeles Times in September 2016 that it wouldn’t be in character.

“I said that would not be fine because if we did that, that would be saying that [Wakandans] had been colonised,” he said.

Boseman worked with a dialect coach from South Africa to practice the accent he uses in the film. All of the actors speak in accents based in the Xhosa language.

He told The Hollywood Reporter that he gives Marvel credit for listening to him.

“You can’t expect everyone to have that same understanding, but for them to listen, I give them the most respect,” he said.

