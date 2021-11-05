‘Black Panther’ sequel is temporarily shutting down production after star Letitia Wright was injured on-set in August

Wright at the premier of Steve McQueen’s ‘Mangrove’ in London. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Wright will reprise her role as Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa, in the upcoming Marvel feature.

The production hiatus is expected to begin the week of Thanksgiving, THR reported.

The highly-anticipated sequel of Marvel’s “Black Panther” is temporarily shutting down after the film’s leading star sustained an injury on-set, Insider confirmed Friday.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the halt in production, that the hiatus will be spent re-configuring “the shoot to get things back on track for an early 2022 restart.”

In August, Wright, who will reprise her role as Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa, was hospitalized after she was injured while filming a stunt scene in Boston for the upcoming Marvel feature, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

A Marvel spokesperson at the time said the incident wouldn’t impact the film’s shooting schedule.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,'” a Marvel spokesperson told Deadline at the time. “She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.”

Following the injury, Wright returned to London while production continued around her character’s scenes, THR reported. A representative for Wright said to THR, due to the injury, she will return to set in early 2022.

“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of ‘Black Panther 2’ and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022,” a representative for Wright said in a statement to THR. “Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

Wright’s character Shuri was elevated to a leading role in the upcoming film following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman in August 2020. Boseman starred as Black Panther T’Challa in the titular film, along with appearances in other Marvel films such as “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War” and “End Game.”

The release date of “Wakanda: Forever” was pushed back to November 11, 2022, due to the loss of Boseman and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives for Wright and Disney did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.