'Black Panther 2' won't use CGI to include Chadwick Boseman 'and we're not recasting T'Challa,' Marvel Studios president confirms

Marvel Studios will not use computer-generated imagery to include late actor Chadwick Boseman in the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel.

“We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa,” Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige told Deadline over the weekend.

Boseman, who played T’Challa/Black Panther in the 2018 hit for Disney, died in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Feige noted that instead of trying to replace Boseman in the sequel, “Black Panther 2” will instead delve deeper into the mythology of Black Panther’s home, Wakanda.

“[Director] Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace,” he added.

Marvel ‘Black Panther’ director and writer Ryan Coogler is seen on the set of the 2018 film with Chadwick Boseman.

“There’s also the task of honouring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well,” Feige added.

It isn’t the first time filmmakers have addressed using the power of technology to possibly replace Boseman in the franchise.

“Black Panther” executive producer Victoria Alonso said back in November that the sequel wouldn’t use a digital double for the actor.

“There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s not with us,” Alonso told Argentine newspaper ClarÃ­n.

It is currently unknown how the sequel will address Boseman’s death, if at all.

Feige previously confirmed that Marvel Studios would not recast Boseman’s role during Disney’s investor’s day presentation last month.

“Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally,” he said in December.

Disney Kevin Feige discusses ‘Black Panther II.’

“His portrayal of T’Challa [and] the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past. And it is for that reason that we will not recast the character,” Feige added.

The untitled “Black Panther” sequel is currently set for a July 8, 2022 release date.

You can see all of Marvel's upcoming movies here.

