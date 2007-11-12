Black Monday Update: SAI Readers Predict DJIA Close

As described on Friday afternoon, there’s an old saw in the stock market about how the trend on Friday sets the stage for what happens on Monday. (The theory being that traders go home a bit giddy or nervous, and after 48 hours of ruminating on their condition, come back to work on Monday absolutely lathered up with greed or fear).

Statistically, this is probably a crock–most old market saws are–but then again, they don’t call it “Black Monday” for nothing. So we asked readers to weigh in on where they thought the DOW (DJIA) would close today. And they have!

SAI Reader Prediction DJIA Close (as of 7:35am): 12,743 (down 2%)

See Also: How to Wreck Your Weekend: Ponder Black Monday



