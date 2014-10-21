Here's What The News Was Like On 'Black Monday'

Myles Udland

Over the weekend we highlighted some memories of some market pros who were there on the day, and an almost eerily accurate call from one of the top strategists at the time.

But if you dig into the YouTube archives, you’ll also find some amazing video in the form of the full Nightly Business Report broadcast from October 19, 1987.

Before CNBC came on the air in 1989, Nightly Business Report was broadcast daily on public television, and was the main way the public was able to stay abreast of developments in the financial market.

Today, we can only imagine what a similar decline would be like given the real-time nature of financial television (though current stock market regulations are designed prevent a 22% single-day decline). 

But either way, the Nightly Business Report broadcast from Monday, October 19, 1987 is great snapshot of a huge moment in stock market — and US — history. 

Here are some highlights from the report.

Neil Cavuto, from way back, reporting from outside the New York Stock Exchange.

Nightly biz 1YouTube

Paul Kangas has several minutes giving an incredible rundown of the damage across the stock market.

Nightly biz 2YouTube

Brutal. Given the Dow’s current level, it would take a point drop of about 3,600 points in one day to replicate the 22.5% decline in the Dow on Black Monday.  

Nightly biz 3YouTube

Volume on Black Monday was a massive record, and the market still hadn’t settled at broadcast time.

Nightly biz 4YouTube

Those breadth numbers are insane.

Nightly biz 5YouTube

 

Every index got crushed.

Nightly biz 7YouTube

Widely held companies in 1987. How many are still around?

Nightly biz 8YouTube

Kangas: “Just mindless selling all the way around here.”

Nightly biz 11YouTube

Gold miners were about the only stocks that had a good day.

Nightly biz 10YouTube

Sometimes, it almost seems impossible that the Fed Funds rate was north of 7%.

Nightly biz 9YouTube

Dean Shepherd, Linda O’Bryon, and Paul Kangas sign off. 

What a day.

Nightly biz 12YouTube

You can watch the first part of the Nightly Business Report broadcast below, and parts two and three here and here.

