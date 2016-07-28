We finally know when the next season of 'Black Mirror' is coming to Netflix

All six episodes of the new season of “Black Mirror,” a sort of modern-day equivalent of “The Twilight Zone,” will be available on Netflix on October 21. (Yay!)

The news was announced during the Television Critics Association press tour, a bi-annual event in which people involved in the creation of our favourite shows talk about they have been working on. In addition to “Black Mirror,” we also found out about the new seasons of many other Netflix shows.

Notably, the first two seasons of “Black Mirror” were originally broadcast in the UK, but the series skyrocketed in popularity after they were added to the Netflix streaming platform. As a result, Netflix commissioned the show’s creator, Charlie Brooker, to create the third season as a Netflix original series.

If you’ve never seen the show, each episode is a self-contained allegory for how some aspect of 21st century technology affects our everyday lives. Here’s how Brooker explained the show to The Guardian:

“I coo over gadgets, take delight in each new miracle app. Like an addict, I check my Twitter timeline the moment I wake up. And often I wonder: is all this really good for me? For us? None of these things have been foisted upon humankind — we’ve merrily embraced them. But where is it all leading? If technology is a drug — and it does feel like a drug — then what, precisely, are the side-effects? This area — between delight and discomfort — is where ‘Black Mirror,’ my new drama series, is set. The ‘black mirror’ of the title is the one you’ll find on every wall, on every desk, in the palm of every hand: the cold, shiny screen of a TV, a monitor, a smartphone.”

In addition to the release date, we also learned that stars such as Bryce Dallace Howard (from “Jurassic World”), Mackenzie Davis (“Halt and Catch Fire”), Jerome Flynn (“Game of Thrones”), and Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”) will be among the third season’s cast.

We’ve never been more excited to be utterly horrified.

