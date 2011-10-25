Black Market Lenders Say Money Is Drying Up Around China's Most Famous Ghost City

Money is drying up in the Inner Mongolian boom town of Ordos.

Black market lenders are thinking about fleeing, under pressure from new government restrictions and people who want their money back, according to Caixin.

Typically, lenders like Mrs. Li live in luxurious apartments and own expensive cars. According to Mrs. Li, “People who want to invest their money with me often give me a range of gifts, and of course, they also bring money with them.” But now, depositors go to Mrs. Li’s house for something else – to ask for their money back.

This is a slightly different headline than we saw in Wenzhou, where business owners were fleeing to escape loan sharks, but the story seems to be the same. Money is drying up and borrowers are in over their heads.

Much of Ordos is a gorgeous new city that no one lives in. It is one of many famous Chinese ghost cities.

