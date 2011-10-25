Black Market Lenders Say Money Is Drying Up Around China's Most Famous Ghost City

Money is drying up in the Inner Mongolian boom town of Ordos.
Black market lenders are thinking about fleeing, under pressure from new government restrictions and people who want their money back, according to Caixin.
Typically, lenders like Mrs. Li live in luxurious apartments and own expensive cars. According to Mrs. Li, “People who want to invest their money with me often give me a range of gifts, and of course, they also bring money with them.” But now, depositors go to Mrs. Li’s house for something else – to ask for their money back.
This is a slightly different headline than we saw in Wenzhou, where business owners were fleeing to escape loan sharks, but the story seems to be the same. Money is drying up and borrowers are in over their heads.
Much of Ordos is a gorgeous new city that no one lives in. It is one of many famous Chinese ghost cities.
Source: Forensic Asia Limited
A commenter at blog.worldbank.org writes:
Several years ago, a company from Hangzhou, China took me on a sightseeing trip to 1000 Island Lake, which is not far from Hangzhou. They showed me a residential development that looked every bit like it came from Southern California. It was in absolutely pristine condition in every way. The houses were fabulous. The view of the lake was magnificent. The odd thing was, there were no cars, no people anywhere. This beautiful town was built with the expectation by the individual owners of each property that they would sell their property in the future at a profit, but none of them wanted to live there themselves because it was too far from where business was conducted. So, it was pure speculation and investment risk. I have no idea if anyone moved into that town yet or not, but it would certainly be a nice place to retire to.
China is putting $19 billion into ZHENGZHOU NEW DISTRICT -- a megacity with 2 financial centres and 15 universities
The mostly empty city of BAYANNAO'ER, which boasts a beautiful town hall and World Bank-sponsored water reclamation building
Finally, here's a picture of the unprecedentedly huge NEW SOUTH CHINA MALL -- which has been 99% empty since 2005
