A Black man was shot 7 times in a possible hate crime in California, police say

Stockton Police released this image of the shooting suspect in a Facebook post about the shooting. Stockton Police Department

Bobby Gayle Jr. was shot seven times in Stockton, California, on Friday.

Gayle survived the shooting, and was treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds to his face, throat, and thigh.

Police said they’re investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

A Black man was shot seven times in Stockton, California, and police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

The Stockton Police Department released photos from surveillance footage of the incident on Wednesday, saying the shooting happened on Friday.

The victim, identified as Bobby Gayle Jr., survived the shooting and is recovering. The shooting suspect has not yet been found.

Gayle’s brother, Marlon Gayle, told KCRA that Gayle was preparing to do cement work with a friend when a driver almost hit them with his truck.

“My brother threw his hands up, was like, ‘Hey, man, slow down. What’s going on, like slow down,'” Marlon Gayle said. “And the guy got out his truck, parked his truck, got out, and he started saying the ‘N’-word and just started shooting.”

Gayle was seen on surveillance footage obtained by KCRA putting his hands up as the gunman shoots.

Marlon Gayle said that despite being shot seven times, Gayle was able to call him and 911 after the man drove off.

Gayle sought shelter under his truck, was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds to multiple locations, including his face, throat, thigh.

“We are blessed that our brother is alive but at the same time, there are systemic issues like this that shouldn’t be swept under the rug. It needs to be dealt with and he needs to be brought to justice,” Marlon Gayle told KOVR.

The Stockton Police Department has asked anyone with information to call its non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

“Stockton Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $US10,000 ($AU13,551) for information that leads to an arrest,” the department said.