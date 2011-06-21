Apple's Next MacBook Air Could Be Black aluminium

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Apple’s next MacBook Air could be offered in black anodized aluminium, according to MacRumors.The new body style might be an option for every variety of MacBook Air, or it could be exclusive to the most expensive and feature-packed MacBook Air.



Apple has previously offered unique physical configurations for top end hardware, like they did with the original MacBooks in 2006.

Back then, the most expensive MacBook you could buy came in black, while you couldn’t buy the less expensive varieties in black.

New MacBook Airs are expected to feature Thunderbolt ports, Mac OS X Lion, and Intel’s efficient new Sandy Bridge processors.

Update: A “reliable source” tells 9 to 5 Mac that he hasn’t seen any black in the new MacBook Air materials.

Update 2: We’re hearing that black MacBook Airs did exist in testing stages, but they collected tons of oil and looked unappealing, so the idea was scrapped.

