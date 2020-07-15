21 photos show bright and bold Black Lives Matter street murals in cities across the country

- Black Lives Matter street murals have been painted in bright, bold colours across the country.
- After a massive mural was painted near the White House in Washington DC, cities including New York City, Seattle, Oakland, and Tulsa followed suit with their own colourful declarations.
- These photos show how people have come out in numbers to dedicate public spaces to Black Lives Matter.
After weeks of protests following the death of George Floyd, activists and artists have come together to construct Black Lives Matter murals in several cities across the country.
The first street mural was painted in Washington DC on June 5, in an area now dubbed “Black Lives Matter Plaza.” The symbolic gesture has since opened the doors to a pattern of dedicating public spaces to the Black Lives Matter movement.
The words can be found in bright, bold letters in front of the White House, across several streets in New York City, and in areas throughout California and Seattle.
These photos show how murals have been constructed in cities across the country.
The first massive Black Lives Matter mural was painted in Washington DC, on the street leading up to the White House.
The mural was made at the request of Mayor Muriel Bowser after Trump broke up a group of protesters in the same area one week earlier.
The whole area was renamed Black Lives Matter plaza. Here, demonstrators are seen dancing at a celebration of the movement.
That area appeared to inspire activists and artists across the country to paint similar massive murals in bright, bold colours.
In Brooklyn, a massive street mural was painted in yellow letters along a 565 foot stretch of road.
The bright yellow letters allow the mural to be seen from the sky.
Along the mural, the names of Black activists and people who have died from police violence were spray painted within the letters.
Here, a participant is seen basking in the success of the creation.
In Manhattan, multiple Black Lives Matter murals have been painted in the streets…
…including one that was set up directly in front of Trump Tower on 5th Avenue.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio even helped activists put on some finishing touches to the mural.
Colourful declarations were also painted across the Harlem neighbourhood of Manhattan.
Each letter of the murals in Harlem was several feet tall, dwarfing observers who stood or laid nearby.
People also constructed a multi-coloured tribute on Centre Street in lower Manhattan.
In Seattle, Washington, a massive Black Lives Matter mural was painted by a group of local artists.
The mural was constructed near the Seattle autonomous zone, an area of the city that protesters claimed and occupied for two weeks.
The mural became a vibrant mix of patterns, colours, and unique decorations.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a Black Lives Matter mural was painted in the area that used to be known as Black Wall Street, before the Tulsa race massacre of 1921.
Here, a young girl is seen standing in front of the Tulsa mural to commemorate Juneteenth, the anniversary of Texas freeing slaves in in 1865.
In Oakland, California, a giant Black Lives Matter mural was painted in the downtown area.
Another mural that read “All black trans queer nonbinary woman disabled imprisoned lives” was constructed a few weeks later.
