21 photos show bright and bold Black Lives Matter street murals in cities across the country

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Black Lives Matter street murals have been painted in bright, bold colours across the country.

After a massive mural was painted near the White House in Washington DC, cities including New York City, Seattle, Oakland, and Tulsa followed suit with their own colourful declarations.

These photos show how people have come out in numbers to dedicate public spaces to Black Lives Matter.

After weeks of protests following the death of George Floyd, activists and artists have come together to construct Black Lives Matter murals in several cities across the country.

The first street mural was painted in Washington DC on June 5, in an area now dubbed “Black Lives Matter Plaza.” The symbolic gesture has since opened the doors to a pattern of dedicating public spaces to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The words can be found in bright, bold letters in front of the White House, across several streets in New York City, and in areas throughout California and Seattle.

These photos show how murals have been constructed in cities across the country.

The first massive Black Lives Matter mural was painted in Washington DC, on the street leading up to the White House.

REUTERS/Carlos Barria A street sign of Black Lives Matter Plaza is seen near St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, DC, June 5, 2020.

The mural was made at the request of Mayor Muriel Bowser after Trump broke up a group of protesters in the same area one week earlier.

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts People walk on a Black Lives Matter sign painted as they protest the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House, June 7, 2020.

The whole area was renamed Black Lives Matter plaza. Here, demonstrators are seen dancing at a celebration of the movement.

REUTERS/Jim Bourg Demonstrators join a celebratory dance party of civil rights and Black culture as they gather at the Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House, June 6, 2020.

That area appeared to inspire activists and artists across the country to paint similar massive murals in bright, bold colours.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz A woman paints a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural on the street in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020.

In Brooklyn, a massive street mural was painted in yellow letters along a 565 foot stretch of road.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz People paint the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the street in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020.

The bright yellow letters allow the mural to be seen from the sky.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Pedestrians walk past a large ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner painted on a street near the Brooklyn borough hall in New York City, June 26, 2020.

Along the mural, the names of Black activists and people who have died from police violence were spray painted within the letters.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz A man sprays names on a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural painted on the street in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020.

Here, a participant is seen basking in the success of the creation.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz People paint a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural on the street in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020.

In Manhattan, multiple Black Lives Matter murals have been painted in the streets…

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Workers paint a giant ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural on Centre Street in lower Manhattan in New York City, July 3, 2020.

…including one that was set up directly in front of Trump Tower on 5th Avenue.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images A newly painted Black Lives Matter mural adorns Fifth Avenue outside of Trump Tower on July 10, 2020 in New York City.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio even helped activists put on some finishing touches to the mural.

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife Chirlane Irene McCray, and Reverend Al Sharpton paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ along 5th avenue with others outside Trump Tower in New York City, July 9, 2020.

Colourful declarations were also painted across the Harlem neighbourhood of Manhattan.

Each letter of the murals in Harlem was several feet tall, dwarfing observers who stood or laid nearby.

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton A woman lies on the Black Lives Matter mural on Frederick Douglass Boulevard in the Harlem neighbourhood of the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 8, 2020.

People also constructed a multi-coloured tribute on Centre Street in lower Manhattan.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Workers paint a giant ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural on Centre Street in lower Manhattan in New York City, July 2, 2020.

In Seattle, Washington, a massive Black Lives Matter mural was painted by a group of local artists.

REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson Artists fill in the letters of a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural on E. Pine Street as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone while protesting against racial inequality and calling for the defunding of Seattle police, near the department’s East Precinct in this aerial photo taken over Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 11, 2020.

The mural was constructed near the Seattle autonomous zone, an area of the city that protesters claimed and occupied for two weeks.

Jasmyne Keimig People create a Black Lives Matter mural on a street of Seattle, Washington, June 11, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media.

The mural became a vibrant mix of patterns, colours, and unique decorations.

REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic Protesters decorate freshly painted mural during a protest against racial inequality and call for defunding of Seattle police, in Seattle, Washington, June 11, 2020.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a Black Lives Matter mural was painted in the area that used to be known as Black Wall Street, before the Tulsa race massacre of 1921.

REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant A mural painted on Black Wall Street for events to mark Juneteenth in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19, 2020.

Here, a young girl is seen standing in front of the Tulsa mural to commemorate Juneteenth, the anniversary of Texas freeing slaves in in 1865.

REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant A young girl stands in front of the Black Lives Matter mural in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19, 2020

In Oakland, California, a giant Black Lives Matter mural was painted in the downtown area.

Another mural that read “All black trans queer nonbinary woman disabled imprisoned lives” was constructed a few weeks later.

Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images A portion of giant letters spelling out ‘All black trans queer nonbinary woman disabled imprisoned lives matter’ is seen on the road near Lake Merritt in Oakland, California, June 30, 2020.

