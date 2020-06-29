Video shows a lawyer couple pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters from their St. Louis mansion during a march through their gated community

Daniel Shular/Twitter A married couple, identified as Mark and Patricia McCloskey, pointed guns at protesters from the front lawn of their St. Louis home Sunday evening.

A couple was filmed pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters who marched through their upscale St. Louis neighbourhood on Sunday evening.

They appeared to be armed with a semiautomatic rifle with an extended magazine and a handgun.

They have since been named as Mark and Patricia McCloskey, two personal-injury lawyers.

The protesters were marching to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house in protest of her doxxing people who argued to defund the police.

President Donald Trump retweeted a video of the couple, without comment, on Monday morning.

Lawrence Bryant/Reuters The protesters were marching to a demonstration outside Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house.

The husband was armed with what appeared to be a semiautomatic rifle with an extended magazine, while his wife held a small handgun.

While some of the protesters stopped to stare at the gun-toting couple, others in the crowd could be heard urging them to move on.

The journalist Jonathan Myerson Katz tweeted that the couple might have been breaking a state law.

Missouri law says a person “commits the offence of unlawful use of weapons” if “he or she knowingly exhibits, in the presence of one or more persons, any weapon readily capable of lethal use in an angry or threatening manner.”

According to the website for the couple’s law firm, the McCloskey Law Centre, they have been married for 30 years and have an adult daughter.

Patricia McCloskey’s profile on the website says she is a member of the Missouri Bar Association ethics-review panel.

Mark McCloskey is representing a Black man who was kicked by a St. Louis police officer while trying to surrender to the cop in April 2019. The officer in that case, David Maas, was indicted on a federal charge of deprivation of rights under colour of law in March.

At the time, Mark McCloskey told the Associated Press that he’s “glad that the law-enforcement agencies are subject to the same standard as everybody else.”

The protesters who marched by the McCloskeys’ home Sunday evening were on their way to Krewson’s house to demand her resignation.

Krewson was criticised last week when she read out the names and addresses of people who were advocates for defunding the police in a Facebook Live video – effectively doxxing them.

Neither the McCloskeys’ office nor the St. Louis Police Department immediately responded to Insider’s request for comment.

